Opinion: December donation drives

The holiday season has arrived! With Thanksgiving over, and now Christmas and the new year on the way, now is a great time to get into the holiday spirit by donating to families in need throughout our 98th Assembly District.

My team and I have compiled the following list of donation drives and holiday programs happening in Orange County and Rockland County this year. I encourage everyone to take a look and participate in a drive or program near you!

* Mental Health Association in Orange County, Inc. is holding its annual Meals Donation Drive to provide holiday food baskets to those in need. For more information, log onto their official website at https://shorturl.at/dbgIb.

* New York Cares is holding its annual Coat Drive, accepting gently used warm winter coats for those in need. For more information and to find drop-off locations near you, log onto their official website at https://shorturl.at/47ncT.

* Fearless! Hudson Valley is encouraging New Yorkers to participate in their Holiday Gift Program for individuals and families in Orange and Sullivan counties affected and displaced by interpersonal violence and trafficking. To learn more about their mission and this program, log onto https://shorturl.at/jXbbN.

* The Village of Otisville is collecting toys for its annual Operation Toy Train. Toys collected on this train benefit the local Toys for Military Tots Toy Drive. If you wish to participate, new unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Village Hall, 66 Highland Ave., Otisville, NY 10963, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at the Patriot Tree Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, or at the Mount Hope Seniors 2025 Holiday Luncheon at The Erie Trackside on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Every donation makes a difference. I wish everyone a safe, warm and happy holiday season!

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS District 98