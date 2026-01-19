Opinion: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated each year to honor the life and legacy of one of the most influential American civil rights activists to date.

Considered a national “Day of Service,” Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday in the U.S. designated specifically for service. On this day, it is important we not only honor Dr. King’s lifelong fight for racial equality and justice, but it is also important we reflect on the mid-20th-century Civil Rights Movement, volunteer in the community and continue to promote equality and justice for all.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day became an official U.S. holiday in 1983 following a fierce 15-year campaign led by civil rights activists and leaders, which was triggered by Dr. King’s assassination in 1968. People wanted justice and wanted to keep Dr. King’s memory and ambitions alive. A former U.S. congressman, Rep. John Conyers, introduced the first bill to make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday on April 8, 1968, just four days after Dr. King’s assassination.

The proposal faced immediate opposition from lawmakers, many concerned about the cost associated with a new observance, some resistant to setting a new precedent to honor private citizens rather than solely those holding public office, others even opposed to what Dr. King stood for. However, in 1983, Congress passed the bill, with former President Ronald Reagan signing it into law on Nov. 2, 1983. The first observance was celebrated on Jan. 20, 1986, and by 2000, all 50 U.S. states officially recognized the holiday.

Today, Martin Luther King Jr. Day continues to inspire future generations of forward thinkers and civil rights activists throughout all walks of life, seeking positive changes in our communities and a more equitable world. Today, I encourage everyone to get involved and celebrate Dr. King’s life and vision for the future. Attend a commemorative march or parade, volunteer for agencies active in underprivileged communities, visit historic monuments and museums highlighting the significance of the Civil Rights Movement or even visit a memorial to pay tribute to Dr. King and others like him.

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, everyone!

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS 98th District