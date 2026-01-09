Opinion: New year, new legislative session

The new year always brings new challenges and opportunities with it. As we kick off the new year and a new legislative session, I want to make a promise to the good, hardworking people I represent across the 98th Assembly District: I will work tirelessly to make sure your voices are heard in Albany. As your assemblyman, rest assured I will continue to fight to help alleviate the tax burden and affordability issues weighing down New Yorkers, expand educational opportunities for our students statewide and support our hometown heroes and their families.

Wishing everyone a happy new year. Let’s make it a great one!

Assembly Karl Brabenec

NYS 98th District