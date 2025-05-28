Small town shows big heart for Memorial Day

To the Editor”

Memorial Day in Milford was a very special event. For a little town like Milford with a population of about 1,200, the turnout was fantastic.

It made me feel very blessed to live here knowing that there are so many that honor those that gave their last full measure in their service to our country and those that gave their lives to assure our freedoms and to maintain our republic as well.

In attendance the local Marine Corps League was present. There was a color guard amongst the attenders also. The VFW and American Legion were both preasent.

After the ceremony which took place at Veterans Monument in Milford, the American Legion offered a cook out for all to attend at the Legion.

There were burgers, hot dogs, lettuce, tomatoes and onions as well as potato and macaroni salads and of course baked beans. I can attest that everything was excellent and I got my belly full.

Oh yeah there was sodas, beer and cake. I wish to express my thanks and appreciation to the American Legion for topping off the day.

Ok, I am a United States Marine and I say am as opposed to was because every Marine knows that once you are a Marine, you are always a Marine. I am aware that other service personal don’t understand that but every Marine does.

So here is a little enlightment for you about the Marines.

The Marine Corps was the first United States special forces. We are a department of the navy.

Back in the day of wooden ships the Marines were sharp shooters who were stationed in the crows nest. They had to be excellent shots because their duty was to pick off officers on the opposing ships. Then when sailors from the enemy ships began to leap onto our ships the Marines were required to lower themselves and engage in hand to hand battle with the enemy fighting them with swords. The neck was the most Venerable spot so the Marines were outfitted with very thick leather straps to have around their necks to protect their necks from slashes.

Thus the Marines became forever known as Leather Necks.

At the battle of Belleau Woods in WWI the Germans were hunkered down, had the high ground, had superior arms and superior numbers. The Marines were called in to take the hill and against all odds they were successful in doing so.

The Germans that were eventually dislodged and took to fleeing were asked about those Marines as all had heard how tough they were. Those Germans said that the Marines fought like Teufel Hunden, which means dogs from hell or Devil Dogs.

Thus we are forever called Devil Dogs.

I have also heard us described as modern day Spartans and or modern day Berserkers. The Berserkers were a tribe of Vikings who fought with such insane ferocity that we still use the term going berserk to this day to describe near insane fighting. That history lesson concluded I close by saying that It was great to see so many Marines in attendance as well as members of all of the branches of our military.

Although it is a somber day, I wish to thank all that attended.

Kenneth Hubeny Sr

Milford