So much spent on employee benefits

To the Editor:

Why is the Delaware Valley School District wasting each year millions in health benefits ?

In 2025/2026, DVSD budgets $12,155,154 for health insurance (including prescription and dental insurance).

Each month, DVSD pays $2049.32 per covered employee to the Employee Benefit Trust of Eastern Pennsylvania (EBTEP) which was created to provide affordable and quality health insurance to public school employees.

To spend $24,592 a year per employee just on health insurance is unbelievable, especially when your neighbors have to pay for it.

DVSD also spends over $2000 per month for individual employee retirement plans in addition to the employer’s contribution to social security.

In the 2025/2026 DVSD budget, employee benefits alone will cost $33,079,162 - over $50,000 per employee.

And on top of that, the DVSD retirement fund is underfunded by $165 million. This means that we are on the hook to provide over $250,000 for each school employee retirement fund.

Harrisburg politicians and unions are abusing taxpayers like you and me.

Over the last five years, the Delaware Valley School District pressured by the DVEA teachers union has spent over $160 million of our money for employee benefits alone.

How many people living in the DVSD district have over $2000 a month to pay for luxurious health insurance and $2000 to save for their retirement fund in addition to their salary?

Taxpayers need to speak out and push back.

Just voting for school board members is not enough.

Pierre Tardy

Milford