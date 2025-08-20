The 10th Annual Moon Festival - the Hudson Valley’s largest Asian food and cultural event- returns to New Century in Port Jervis on the third weekend in September (Saturday, Sept. 20 and Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025).

Recognized as the Hudson Valley’s largest Asian food and culture festival, this vibrant two-day event draws over 15,000+ attendees for a one-of-a-kind experience with 150+ vendors, live music, dragon and lion dancing, classical Chinese dance and lantern displays, crafts and inflatables for kids, and family-friendly fun with cultural exhibitors.

For vendor or sponsor information, call (845)236-5535 or email contact@newcenturyfestivals.com.