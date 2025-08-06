2 new DVAA exhibitions

Two new exhibitions will be on display at the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) from Aug. 9 through Sept. 14, 2025.

“Slip” by Melissa Wilkinson of Warwick, N.Y. will exhibit in the Alliance Gallery and “Works On Paper” by Nancy Wells of Damascus, Pa. will be set in the Loft Gallery & Krause Recital Hall. These electrifying exhibitions explore the work of two women at very different stages of their careers.

Opening Receptions for both exhibitions will take place on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 4-6 p.m.

Wilkinson, a traditionally trained watercolorist, creates her meticulously rendered surrealist work by first creating digital collages which she then paints using classic photorealist techniques. By reassembling and re-contextualizing elements of human bodies clipped from pop culture source material, she explores traditional gender expression in Hollywood and beyond. Her mandala-like work repeats body parts (legs, arms, roller skates) in radial patterns, creating a feeling of movement, maximalism and queer joy. Coffee and Conversation with Melissa Wilkinson will be held on Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.

During her seven-decade career, Wells has worked in paint, print-making, photography, fiber arts, doll-making, poetry, sculpture, just about any medium that suited her vision. She was even on the forefront of digital image making in the 1990s.

In this very special exhibition, a cross section of Wells’ works on paper will be displayed, including work created during her 14 years at the legendary Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop in NYC.

DVAA is located at 37 Main St. in Narrowsburg, N.Y. Walk-ins are welcome, and our galleries are ADA-accessible. Gallery & Shop hours are Thursdays – Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and by appointment.

For more information, log onto DelawareValleyArtsAlliance.org.