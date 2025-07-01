“A Taste of Fringe,” an immersive weekend of joyously subversive theater, will take place at Tusten Theatre, 210 Bridge St., Narrowsburg from July 11 through 13. It is presented by The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) and Scranton Fringe.

The mini-fest is in honor of “World Fringe Day” - a global recognition of the creativity, freedom, and cultural impact of Fringe festivals.

Each work will be performed twice over the weekend, and a special discounted ticket price is available for viewers who want to see all three shows.

About the shows

“Pissi Ruins Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall” (Written & performed by Pissi Myles) - Drag comedian Pissi Myles pays homage to the legendary album “Judy at Carnegie Hall” and Judy Garland by parodying all of your favorite tunes and moments in a raucous and riotous night of laughs. It’s equal parts camp, cabaret, and chaos — just the way Judy would’ve wanted it.

“When Hailey Met Sally” (Written & performed by Amanda Melhuish and Cat Montesi) - Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a New Queer take on Nora Ephron’s iconic New Year’s Eve film. This queer reading features an all-LGBTQ cast and real LGBTQ+ couple interviews.

“Girl Walks Into A Movie Theater” (Written & performed by Mandy Pennington; Directed by Simone Daniel) - The Gateway Cinema was a community mainstay: a dated, sticky underworld where countless Northeastern Pennsylvanians saw their first R-rated movie underage and felt safe enough to be their true selves in the dark. It was also where Mandy Pennington grew up, got a job, and faced what every teenager dreads: finding out exactly who they are. This is a love letter to a weird and wonderful place and time that will never be again. From first love to first loss, this solo play explores coming-of-age rites of passage in the best/worst first job anyone could ask for.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 11

7:30 p.m. - “Pissi Ruins Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall”

Saturday, July 12

3 p.m. - “Pissi Ruins Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall”

6 p.m. - “When Hailey Met Sally”

7:30 p.m. - “Girl Walks Into A Movie Theater”

Sunday, July 13

2 p.m. - “Girl Walks Into A Movie Theater”

4 p.m. - “When Hailey Met Sally”

Box office/concession opens 30 minutes before showtime.

Tickets are $15 per performance or $40 for three performances. Discounts available for DVAA members. Tickets may be purchased online at https://shorturl.at/Xa4Vf.

DVAA give artists platforms to share their voice and funds local creatives and cultural organizations through our role as the Arts Council of Sullivan County. All from near or far who seek a supportive place to be creative, be connected, and be inspired are welcome.