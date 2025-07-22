Monroe County Conservation District Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center is hosting its annual Photo Contest for 2025.

Judges are looking for images that showcase Monroe County’s finest natural resources. Winners will receive maple syrup from the Meesing Sugarbush and a 2026 Monroe County Conservation District calendar. The grand prize winner will also be featured on the cover of the 2026 MCCD calendar.

Submissions due September 19. Winning photos will be displayed in the Art Gallery at Kettle Creek for the months of December 2025 and January 2026.

For details and entry form, call the E. E. Center at (570) 629-3061 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or log onto https://www.mcconservation.org/about-2

Eleven additional winners will be selected and will each receive a free copy of the calendar and one pint of pure maple syrup. Additional calendars will be available for purchase beginning November 1, 2025 with all proceeds going to our

