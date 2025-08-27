‘Arsenic & Lace’ and a dream fulfilled

In 2018, Dennis M. Lee started on his journey to fulfill his long-held dream: Building a theater to provide a performing arts space where local performers can express their creativity on a live stage for the enjoyment and education of local audiences with affordable ticket prices. The Dingmans Ferry Theatre, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, dedicated to promote, organize, and provide funds for theatre, music, art, and other cultural activities in and around Pike County, fulfilled it.

The Theatre is based in Akenac Park along Route 739. While the township owns the property, including the building, people refer to the theatre as “Dennis’ Theatre” because he renovated the theater by himself from top to bottom including the stage with some help from his theatre devotee friends Frank Meagher (construction engineer) and Kevin Riker (lighting engineer), among others.

It opened in 2020 with Lee as the Artistic Director and Producer, and Debbie Albrecht as Assistant Director. They have performed a number of dramas and musicals since including “Our Town,” “Sinatra,” “The Beatles Show,” “The Fantasticks,” and others, but when Lee mentioned to an audience that they were considering doing “Arsenic & Old Lace” he said, “The audience went crazy. The applause was deafening. We had no choice.”

The play, a comedic farce written by Joseph Kesselring, features Abby and Martha Brewster, two sweet, elderly sisters who live together in Brooklyn – and who have been poisoning lonely old men with elderberry wine laced with arsenic for many years. Of course, their very sweet, matter-of-fact nature with all the killing is hilarious.

They have killed 12 men and hidden them in the basement. Meanwhile, a cast of absurd and hilarious characters enters. One of them is Teddy Brewster who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, and plays “CHARGE” with his bugle every chance he gets. Then Jonathan Brewster, a violent criminal, returns home to terrify the sisters. Madcap madness ensues, but ends with laughter, relief and just a hint of lingering madness.

One thing is true: There is great love and respect for Lee among the cast.

“He has an amazing ability to cast people in exactly the right role for them,” said Tom Dolan who brilliantly played Teddy Roosevelt. Dolan even looks the part. When he came in for the audition, Lee said, “I know why you’re here.”

Deborah Green and Lisa Ferrara, who played sisters Martha and Abby respectively, were in perfect sync with each other with the dialog and even the body language.

Brian Altomare who played Mortimer Brewster (one of the brothers) said he loves this small quaint place and the community.

The most surprising actor of the group was Gary Dolgoff, who played criminal bad guy Jonathan Brewster to his full range of scary. In person, Dolgoff is a mild-mannered, slightly sardonic Madrigal singer and though he was totally believable in the role, had never acted before.

What is clear is that the glue that holds the theatre together is Lee whose insight and skill as a director gives his troupe the professional edge.

For information about upcoming shows and to buy tickets, go to https://shorturl.at/yYczG.