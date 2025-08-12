‘Arsenic & Old Lace’

The Dingmans Theatre will be performing “Arsenic and Old Lace” Thursday Aug. 21 through Sunday Aug. 24. The show begins at 7 p.m. each evening with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 23 and 24.

The show’s Artistic Director is Dennis Lee.

The theater’s future line ups include the original play “Cards in a Cap” as well as “Love Letters,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” and an upcoming Christmas Show. The dates for these performances will be announced soon.

The Dingmans Ferry Theatre is located on PA-739 and Good Shepard Lane. There is ample parking right up to the theater. As seats fills up quickly, advance tickets are highly recommended. Tickets can be purchased for $12 at https://shorturl.at/fVMj9/.