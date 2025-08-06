Authors to grace stage at Readers and Writers Fest

There’ll be a rare chance to see the bestselling and award-winning author Adriana Trigiani during the the three-day Milford Readers and Writers Festival.

Described as a “comedy writer with a heart of gold,” the author of 20 romance novels will share how she creates books endearingly called “tiramisu for the soul.” The celebrated screenwriter, producer, director, and podcast host pays homage to her Italian roots in her fiction, including her latest highly acclaimed “The View from Lake Como.” She will be interviewed on stage by Carol Fitzgerald, the president of The Book Report Network.

Other mainstage events include:

* “Sleepless in Seattle” screenwriter Jeff Arch will discuss his writing journey from screenplay to his novel, “Attachments” in conversation with Milford’s movie maven, author John DiLeo.

* Phil Roosevelt, the Editorial Director of Barron’s will moderate a discussion with editor-in-chief emeritus of Bloomberg News, Matt Winkler. He’ll discuss his book, “Bloomberg by Bloomberg,” and the state of journalism today.

* Scoundrels and conmen will be the subject when Richard Behar, award-winning investigative journalist talks with Milford Author Richard Morais about his highly acclaimed book on fraudster Bernie Madoff, “Madoff, The Final Word.”

The Readers and Writers Festival will be held from Friday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 14. For the schedule, more details or to buy tickets or passes, log onto milfordreadersandwriters.com.

The Milford Readers & Writers Festival is a project of Pike Artworks, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non profit organized by a group of community volunteers from the Upper Delaware River Valley region.