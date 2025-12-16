Contest winners selected for MLK celebration

For this year’s Julianna and Wayne Bolt Art Contest, 69 entries were received from students representing East Stroudsburg High School North, East Stroudsburg High School South, Stroudsburg High School, Pleasant Valley High School, and Pocono Mountain High School East. Winners will be recognized during the 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The breakfast will be held at Terraview at Stroudsmoor Country Inn.

Judges for this year’s contest were Jason Bolt, son of the late Julianna and Wayne Bolt; Jourdyn Whitehurst, a senior majoring in art + design; Laura Kieselbach, Ed.D., associate professor of English and coordinator of ESU’s Frederick Douglass Institute; David Mazure, professor of art + media + design; and Clavertis Miller, member, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at esu.edu/mlk. General admission tickets are $45 per person, and student tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit the Mary Gertrude Smith Boddie Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to undergraduate students who demonstrate a commitment to social justice through community and/or university service at ESU.