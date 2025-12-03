On Saturday Dec. 13, the Tusten Theatre will once again be alive with sounds of festive cheer thanks to The Hartman Sisters and their Cozy Catskills Holiday Revue.

Now in it’s fourth year, Cozy Catskills Holiday Revue is a retro-tinged celebration of holiday music, togetherness, and fun. Across two shows - a family-friendly performance at 1 p.m. and a grown-ups only performance at 5 p.m., Camellia and Odetta Hartman along with their band will lead the audience through a mixture of classic holiday tunes, Christmas readings, special guests, and festive frivolity.

The Hartman Sisters band is Camellia and Odetta Hartman on vocals and strings, Evan Tyor on piano and vocals, Jamie Mohamdein on upright bass, Billy Aukstik on trumpet, Eric Burns on guitar, and Nathan Repasz on drums.

This year’s special guests will include Brett Keyser (NACL), Sara Budde (Majestic Farms), Justin Sutherland (Somewhere in Time Farm), and Brent Habig (Two Creek Farm), with more to be announced soon.

Get in the mood for the holiday shindig with an original Christmas tune by Odetta Hartman, featuring bandmates Camellia & Billy. “Christmas Together (Maybe Just This Year)”

Ladybug Land is a blooming artist collective based out of Cochecton Center, N.Y. led by sisters Camellia and Odetta Hartman. It hosts musicians, crafters, writers, dancers, and more in exploring modes of collaborative creation and performance. With colorful musical upbringings that spanned classical violin to bluegrass, punk, and soul, the Hartman Sisters aim to create opportunities to experiment with style and form by expanding and strengthening the community through art.

Performances take place at the Tusten Theatre, 210 Bridge St. in Narrowsburg, N.Y. Tickets are $30 for adults ($25 in advance). A 20% discount is available for DVAA members.

Entry to the afternoon performance is free for under-12s.

Box office/concession opens 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets may be purchased by calling (845) 252-7576 or online at delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.