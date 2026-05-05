Delaware Township Historical Society presents: ‘The Calm Before the Storm’

The Delaware Township Historical Society invites the community to “The Calm Before the Storm: George Washington on the Eve of the Revolution” on Sunday May 17 at the Delaware Township Municipal Building, Wilson Hill Road, Dingmas Ferry. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the program begins at 2 p.m.

Historical Interpreter and Philadelphia Tour Guide Stephen Pierce will be interpreting George Washington in 1775, before he became commander of the Continental Army. Hear Washington talk about his time as a soldier in the French and Indian War, home life at Mount Vernon, and his thoughts on the coming conflict between Britain and her American Colonies.