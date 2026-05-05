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Delaware Township Historical Society presents: ‘The Calm Before the Storm’

Dingmans Ferry, Pa. Historical Interpreter Stephen Pierce to portray George Washington before he became commander of the Continental Army.

Dingmans Ferry /
| 05 May 2026 | 02:15
    Historical Interpreter Stephen Pierce will be interpreting George Washington in 1775, before he became commander of the Continental Army.
    Historical Interpreter Stephen Pierce will be interpreting George Washington in 1775, before he became commander of the Continental Army. ( Photo provided.)

The Delaware Township Historical Society invites the community to “The Calm Before the Storm: George Washington on the Eve of the Revolution” on Sunday May 17 at the Delaware Township Municipal Building, Wilson Hill Road, Dingmas Ferry. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the program begins at 2 p.m.

Historical Interpreter and Philadelphia Tour Guide Stephen Pierce will be interpreting George Washington in 1775, before he became commander of the Continental Army. Hear Washington talk about his time as a soldier in the French and Indian War, home life at Mount Vernon, and his thoughts on the coming conflict between Britain and her American Colonies.