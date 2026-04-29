Delaware Valley Arts Alliance announces new exhibitions

Delaware Valley Arts Alliance has announced the opening of two new exhibitions, “murmuration” by SR Lejeune (Pine Plains, NY) in the Alliance Gallery and “Stories in the New Baroque” by Alejandro Mazon (East Branch, NY) in the Loft Gallery.

The exhibits will be on view May 2 through June 7. Opening Receptions for both exhibitions will take place on Saturday, May 2nd from 4-6 p.m.

DVAA is located at 37 Main Street, Narrowsburg, N.Y.

Walk-ins are welcome, and our galleries are ADA-accessible.

For more information, visit DelawareValleyArtsAlliance.org

About murmuration



Addressing the idea of “fabrication” as both technical construction and fantastical invention, Lejeune’s sculptures live between hand and machine-made processes, between fiction and function, between mechanical engineering and poetry, between legibility and invisibility.

SR Lejeune is an artist currently based in Pine Plains, N.Y. They received a BA with High Honors from Oberlin College (2015), were a Core Fellow at the Penland School of Craft (2017-19) and hold an MFA in Sculpture from the Yale School of Art (2023). SR was the 2023 West Bay View Foundation Fellow at Dieu Donné and has been an artist in residence at the Dirt Palace (2016), lower_cavity (2023-24), the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation (2024), and Women’s Studio Workshop (2025).

For more information visit www.sarahroselejeune.com

About Stories in the New Baroque

Mazon’s collages are assembled with discarded images, forgotten photographs and his own drawings to create a dialogue between past and present. His work exists in the nebulous space between yesterday and today, giving us hints of forgotten stories and never written histories.

Alejandro Mazon is an artist whose life and work embody a rich cultural mixture: Cuban by birth, Spanish by blood, American by choice. This layered identity informs his exploration of color, history and resilience across his practice. He studied at the school of Visual Arts in New York, under the tutelage of Cuban painter Juan Gonzalez (1942-1993), a master of hyperrealism and magical realism whose influence shaped Alejandro’s early approach to painting.

For more information visit www.alexmazon.com.