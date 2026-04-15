Delaware Valley Arts Alliance celebrates 50 years with production of ‘Our Town’

Ahead of the October debut of the community production of “Our Town” in celebration of its fiftieth anniversary, The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will hold a table reading of the full script of the play on April 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Krause Recital Hall, DVAA second floor, 37 Main Street, Narrowsburg, N.Y.

Local actors and community members will get to hear the play ahead of the auditions scheduled for May. The table-read is open to the community, with some parts being pre-cast. A limited supply of scripts will be available, and community members are encouraged to bring their own (links to download the script can be found at https://dvaa50.org/our-town/.

DVAA’s “Our Town” history

In 1975, a group of performers under the direction of Elaine Giguere and Tom DeGaetani helped the community celebrate the nation’s bicentennial with a full-length theatrical production of “Our Town,” Thornton Wilder’s 1938 Pulitzer-Prize winning play about the preciousness of life told through the eyes of the residents of a small town. The resulting production which was performed in Narrowsburg and Callicoon, inspired the founding of the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) in 1976.

The DVAA will once again stage a performance of “Our Town,” directed by Greg Triggs, in celebration of its fiftieth anniversary at the historic Tusten Theatre in October.