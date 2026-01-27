DVAA’s first exhibits of 2026

On Saturday, Feb. 7, the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will welcome the community to the first two shows of exhibitions for 2026. This year marks DVAA’s 50th Anniversary and among the usual high-quality exhibitions by emerging and established artists, late summer will see a series of group exhibitions celebrating the history of this pioneering institution.

First up in the Alliance Gallery will be “Familiar Terrain” an exhibition by Michael Salomon (Rock Hill, N.Y.). Salomon’s photographs explore our world in our absence. Fascinated by the minutiae of commonplace scenes, Salomon explores the details we reveal about ourselves in the marks we leave on our environment.

DVAA will be hosting a Coffee and Conversation event where Salomon will discuss his work and process at 2 p.m. on Feb. 7.

This year’s DVAA members group show will also open on Feb. 7 in DVAA’s Loft Gallery. “Let It All Out” is curated by Tanner Simon who has put together an expansive show that features local artists, writers and performers’ explorations of their hopes, fears and anxieties about the year ahead.

Opening Receptions for both exhibitions will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 3-5 p.m.

DVAA is located at 37 Main St. in Narrowsburg, N.Y. Walk-ins are welcome, and the galleries are ADA-accessible. Gallery & Shop hours are Thursdays – Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and by appointment.

For more information, log onto DelawareValleyArtsAlliance.org.