DVAA unveils new installation

Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) announces the unveiling of “Multiples in Scale” - a new light and sound installation by Raphaele Shirley in their window at 37 Main St. The piece is on view 24-hours a day, although it is particularly impactful after dark.

Constructed using LED lights and Arduinos (programmable circuit boards), with music by Rhys Chatham, “Multiples in Scale” is inspired by “The Goldberg Variations” by Johann Sebastian Bach and the principle of conjugations of verbs and, by extension, thoughts and ideas.

Drawn from art history traditions of Light and Space, Minimalism, Pop Art, and Abstract Expressionism while bringing these into a present-tense technology and language base, the work illuminates the center of Narrowsburg as a statement toward hope and renewal for the new year.

It is on view through Feb 1.

Walk-ins are welcome, and the galleries are ADA-accessible. Shop hours in January are Thursdays – Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, log onto DelawareValleyArtsAlliance.org.