ESU announces Fall Concert series

The Department of Theatre at East Stroudsburg University announced its fall concert series. All events will take place in the Cecila Cohen Recital Hall in the University’s Fine and Performing Arts Center, located at Normal and Marguerite streets, East Stroudsburg.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., Student performers at ESU, along with faculty and community guests, will perform an evening of solo and chamber works. This event is free to the public.

A Grand Night for Singing, a Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical Revue will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The ESU Concert Choir will perform selected works from the legendary Broadway duo Rodgers and Hammerstein including songs from “South Pacific,” “Oklahoma!,” “Carousel,” “Cinderella,” and more. This event is a ticketed event. Contact esuarts@esu.edu or log onto https://shorturl.at/pQeud for details.

The Annual President’s Holiday Concert on Sunday Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. will feature classic holiday favorites, special guest artists, and the ESU Symphonic Band and Jazz Ensemble, bringing musical cheer in time for the holiday season.

For more information, call the Fine Arts and Performing Arts events line at (570) 422-3483.