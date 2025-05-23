Fabulous Fifties return

The Port Jervis NY Tourism Board is announces the return of The Fabulous Fifties Festival on Sunday, June 1, from noon to 6 p.m. at Riverside Park, 4th Street and Railroad Avenue)

Plenty of old time rock and roll will be provided from Elvis Presley Tribute Artist Patrick Perone & The Blue Suede Rockers who will kick off the festivities at noon. More than 50 vendors will be showing and selling their wares throughout the day. Food trucks and trailers will provide foods from around the world.

East coasts favorite oldies band, The Cameos will be making their return to The Fabulous Fifties Festival. And the classic car show will be lining the park.

Rumor has it The Pink Ladies will make an appearance.

Free admission and parking, bring a chair.

Thank you very much for your past support. All members of the Tourism Board are volunteers.