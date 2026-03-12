Farm Arts Collective launches literary series

Farm Arts Collective is launching a literary series featuring book readings, conversations, and signings by admired authors.

The collective will kick off the series on March 29 at 2 p.m., with readings and conversations with two unique theatre writers: NYC activist and playwright Karen Malpede, author of “Last Radiance: Radical Lives Bright Deaths” & NACL’s Brad Krumholz who wrote an unique theatre training book called “Why Do Actors Train?”



The event will be moderated by theatre practitioner and scholar, Mimi McGurl. The readings will be interspersed with questions and conversation with attendees to create a lively discussion surrounding the authors, their books, and the ideas being put forth. Following the readings and conversation, there will be mingling, refreshments and book signings.

Farm Arts Collective is located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus, Pa.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door. For more information visit www.farmartscollective.org.