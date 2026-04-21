‘Fiddler on the Roof’–tradition comes to the Milford Theater

“Fiddler on the Roof,” the classic musical, which explores universal themes of family, faith and oppression comes to the Milford Theater this May.

Based on Sholem Aleichem’s “Tevye the Dairyman” stories about a Jewish milkman in Imperial Russia facing tradition versus change, “Fiddler on the Roof,” with a book by Joseph Stein and music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, premiered on Broadway in 1964. The enduring musical explores universal themes of family, faith, and oppression through Tevye’s struggle to maintain his heritage as his daughters choose their own paths, all set against a backdrop of rising political tension.

One of the reasons for the longevity of the show is its music. It’s hard to forget some of the songs, whether it’s the lyrics, the music, or just the spirit. The music stays with you and you will find yourself coming out of the theater humming a line or two from one of the songs like “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset” or “Do You Love Me?”

A cast connection

The entire cast has a very special relationship with the show. It seems to have been a part or everyone’s school repertory. Artistic Director Joseph Ambrosia played Tevya in a school performance when he was eight. Alex Miller who plays Tevya in the Milford Theater production, relates totally to the emotions of the character.

Similar feelings abound throughout the cast.

Musical Director Alvera Sylvester also has a very special place in her heart for this show.

Fine-tuning the performance

The cast has worked hard on perfecting the accent and Ambrosia has decided to make it generational, with the older characters having slightly more pronounced Yiddish accents while its being less so with the younger ones. Ambrosia has captured not only the spoken accents, but the non-verbal gestures and movements perfectly representing the culture.

Beth O’Neil, artistic director of the theater said, “I’m humbled to be bringing to the theater this beautiful story about the importance of community and tradition in moments of adversity. I hope people come with their families and celebrate one another. The team has worked incredibly hard to bring to life this production and I promise our patrons will leave moved and thrilled that they were able to see it.“

A story resonating through generations

Although the play takes place in Anatevka, a small town in Ukraine, its themes speak to everyman. It’s about tradition vs change, generational conflict, faith, love and the experience of persecution and displacement. It’s as meaningful today, especially to our immigrant population, as it was then.

There is a story, which may be apocryphal , that the show’s creators were thinking of a name for the show which they were going to call “Tevye, the Dairyman” when they came across a painting by artist Marc Chagall of a fiddler on the roof. The painting was beautiful and very colorful and symbolized the delicate balance of beautiful music, faith, tradition, and yet the precarious nature of life in a small town at that time.

Showtimes and ticket information

Performances take place at the Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine Street.

Evening performances are Friday and Saturday May 1 and 2, and Friday and Saturday May 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.

Matinees are Sunday May 3 and May 10 at 2p.m.

Limited tickets are available at: https://shorturl.at/kXLHe.