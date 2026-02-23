Four Seasons Chorale to hold ‘A Musical Tapestry’ concert

The Four Seasons Chorale launches its eleventh season with “A Musical Tapestry” concert on Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m. at the United Presbyterian & Reformed Church of Port Jervis, 60 Sussex Street in Port Jervis. Artistic Director, Kathy Brink, and collaborative pianist, Seth Riehl, look forward to sharing this unusual concert with the tri-state community.

For this performance, the Four Seasons Chorale invites guest artist, Ensemble Aubade, an esteemed ensemble from Boston that performs across the United States, to round out the program. Ensemble Aubade performs vivid chamber music by European and American composers for flute, viola and piano (Peter Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Steven Sussman, piano). They will perform works by Mozart, Louise Beranc and Maurice Duruflé. Ensemble Aubade is recognized for stellar musicianship, vibrant performances and engaging residencies.

The Four Seasons Chorale segment of the program features a memorable work by Brahms (“Die Mainacht” in German or The May Night); some enchanting and lively folk songs like “Jenny Jenkins”; unusual arrangements of familiar spirituals (“Like a River in My Soul” and “Bound for the Promised Land”); along with upbeat contemporary choral compositions. Complementing the delightful choral arrangements is the addition of solo instrumental accents to select pieces.

Although concert admission to “A Musical Tapestry” is free, a donation of $20 is suggested to help defray concert costs, such as our guest musicians. The concert will take place in the church sanctuary which is handicapped accessible.

For More Information contact: Kathy Brink 570-430-1755