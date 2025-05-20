Free screening and reading

“Bridging Worlds: The Untold Stories of Japanese War Brides & Their Families in America” will be presented by the Delaware Valley Arts Association, on Saturday, May 24, at 2 p.m. at Krause Recital Hall, Second Floor, 37 Main St., Narrowsburg.

The documentaryabout Japanese war brides, “Fall Down Seven, Get Up Eight: The Japanese War Brides” will be screened.

The event is free to the public. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

The DVAA chose to commemorate Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Asian American Heritage Month all together with this documentary.

The movie is about the tens of thousands of Japanese women who migrated to the U.S. as war brides after World War II, the largest migration of Asian women in American history. These women were initially celebrated as model housewives but soon faded from public view. In this documentary, the daughters of three Japanese war brides uncover stories of resilience, love, and the courage it took to build new lives in a foreign land.

Moderated by DVAA Director Ariel Shanberg, the program features William Yukikazu Fellenberg, author of Sayonara Cowboy: A Memoir. Fellenberg shares his deeply personal story of growing up as the son of an American GI and a Japanese war bride, navigating post-war cultural divides, racism, and the search for belonging. Both the film and memoir explore the universal quest for identity and the strength required to bridge two worlds.