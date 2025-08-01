Handmade lace production exhibit at Grey Towers

Grey Towers Heritage Association cordially invites the public to a limited-time special exhibit, “If Only Lace Could Speak: The Legacy of Mary Eno Pinchot (1838-1914)” that highlights the rich history of handmade lace production and collection.

The lace revival of the Victorian Era led to the formation of lace and textile collections in museums across the country and allowed the history of this art to still be accessible today. Discover the dedicated efforts of Mary Pinchot and today’s artisans in the preservation and continuation this art.

Mary Eno Pinchot, whose summer home was Grey Towers, was an avid supporter of the arts and regarded lace as one of society’s greatest accomplishments. Her appreciation of lace began during her childhood, when she studied the history of lacemaking. Her interest in this craft eventually led to her establishing a lace collection for the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. in 1908.

The Lost Art Lacers of North Jersey assisted in artifact identification, demonstrated their craft for the exhibit’s film, and have been demonstrating the art of lacemaking at Grey Towers since the 1980s. They will be at Grey Towers National Historic Site at 151 Grey Towers Drive on Aug. 10, 2025 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. showcasing their talents with live demonstrations of lacemaking.

The exhibit is available to view during self-guided ticketed museum tours on Fridays through Mondays at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. now through Nov. 2, 2025. For more information, log onto fs.usda.gov/greytowers.

Built in 1886 as the summer estate of James and Mary Pinchot, Grey Towers is a national historic site managed by the U.S. Forest Service. The estate serves as a hub for conservation education and public engagement, reflecting the Pinchot family’s enduring environmental and community legacy. Grey Towers Heritage Association (GTHA) supports the efforts of the U.S. Forest Service to preserve and maintain the estate’s historic integrity, continue the tradition of Pinchot hospitality and strengthen Grey Towers’ connection to our communities.