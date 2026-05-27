Historian Dr. Larry Cook to speak at Grey Towers

The Grey Towers Heritage Association invites the public to a presentation titled, “Presidents, Pinchot, and the Birth of American Conservation,” featuring nationally recognized presidential historian Dr. Larry Cook, to be held at Grey Towers National Historic Site, in Milford, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Set against the historic backdrop of Grey Towers, the ancestral home of Gifford Pinchot and birthplace of American conservation, this engaging presentation will explore the critical relationships between Pinchot and the U.S. presidents who helped shape the nation’s early conservation policies.

Drawing on decades of research and one of the country’s most extensive collections of presidential artifacts, Dr. Cook will bring history to life through compelling stories, insights, and rare materials that illuminate how presidential leadership and collaboration helped establish the foundation of modern environmental stewardship.

“Dr. Cook has a rare ability to bring history to life in a way that is both deeply insightful and highly engaging. His perspective on the presidents who shaped American conservation is truly compelling, and we are honored to have him at Grey Towers” said Joe Kissling, Grey Towers Heritage Association Board Member.

The program will be held on the scenic Pool Terrace at Grey Towers, offering a unique opportunity to connect presidential history with the enduring conservation legacy that continues to influence environmental policy today.

Dr. Cook will also be available for a book signing, and light refreshments will be served.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Location: Pool Terrace, Grey Towers National Historic Site



Admission: Free for members, $15 for non-members, $5 for student non-members

Registration: Required at https://greytowers.org/events.

For registration assistance, please contact: info@greytowers.org.