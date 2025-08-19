Historical Museum opens Aug. 24

The Dingmans Ferry Historical Museum at Akenac Park will open over several weekends beginning Aug. 24.

View over 3,000 artifacts in 10 rooms via a self-guided tour. Each room is equipped with an audio recording and videos are available in some rooms.

Exhibits include: Native Americans, Early Kitchen Implements and Tools, Military History and Local Veterans, Death of a Village, Marie Zimmerman Local Artist, Library and Former Hotels, and The Swamp in M*A*S*H. There is also a recreated a General Store/P.O. showing life in the early 1900’s.

Akenac Park is located at Route 739/Doolan Road in Dingmans Ferry. The museum will open on Aug. 25, Sept. 13, 27 and 28, Oct. 11 and 26 and Nov. 8 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free and open to the general public.

For more information, email dfhistorical1735@gmailcom or log onto www.dingmansferryhistoricalsociety.org.