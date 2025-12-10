On Saturday Dec. 13, Delaware Valley Action, a non-profit 501(c)(4) now serving the tri-state Upper Delaware River Region, is hosting “Holiday Dance for Democracy” at the recently opened RH Smith Mercantile, a newly converted industrial event space in downtown Port Jervis (22 Jersey Ave.).

With music by the Marc Von Em Trio, the event is being held to raise funds for actions to support our democracy and voter outreach. We are expecting a fun evening with appetizers, wine, and beer and mostly “Dancing for Democracy!”

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door with a special rate of $30 for students 21 and older. Details and tickets available at delawarevalleyaction.org.

DVA is an all-volunteer organization. All funds go to actions that support our communities and our democracy.