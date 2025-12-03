Head to the Pike County Historical Society at 608 Broad St. on Wednesday Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. for a special Holiday Dinner and a Creature Feature. What a better way to celebrate the season than with a screening of the 1958 classic “The Crawling Eye”?

This film takes us to the Swiss mountain Trollenberg where one of three climbers is suddenly killed as his head is ripped from his body. Two sisters, Anne and Sarah Pilgrim, a London mind-reading act, are travelling by train to Geneva when Anne faints as the train passes the mountain. Upon waking, Anne insists that they must get off at the next stop.

UN troubleshooter Alan Brooks, who is in the same train compartment as the sisters, is going to Trollenberg’s observatory to meet with Professor Crevett. Crevett goes on to explain that, despite a series of climbing accidents, no bodies are ever found, and an always-stationary radioactive cloud is regularly observed on the mountain’s south face. Brooks mentions similar incidents that took place in South America in the Andes three years earlier, just before a similar radioactive cloud vanished without a trace. Local rumors circulated that something was alive in the heavy mist of the clouds.

Can the Pilgrim Sisters save the day? Only they know.

Tickets are $35 and include dinner, the movie, dessert and coffee. Holiday cheer guaranteed. Reservations required. Call (570) 296-8126 for reservation information.