‘Holiday Extravaganza’ show celebrates Christmas, Hanukah

Every year, the Presby Players present a charming holiday show full of love and creative energy. This year’s “Holiday Extravaganza” promises to be that and more.

“Everybody gets stressed out during the holidays [so] it’s nice to have something that’s just happy and upbeat and fun,“ said musical director, Sandy Stalter. And that’s exactly the way to describe this show.

On the program this season are funny songs, witty songs, new twists on familiar winter classics, new poems, and plenty of dancing thanks to choreographer Melissa Thomas, who’s created dance “scenes” and moves for the ensemble musical pieces.

At the core of the show are the traditional Christmas songs, including a short sing-a-long with the audience and some beautifully arranged Presby favorites, such as “God Bless Us Everyone” “Pine Cones and Holly Berries,” and their new Hanukah addition, “Light One Candle,” by Peter, Paul and Mary.

The show also boasts more young talent this year than in previous shows.

”[In addition to the adults,] we have quite a few young people in the show — middle and high schoolers — and they love to get up and [move] around on the stage,” Stalter said.

The addition of dance routines will add a new dimension to the show, which has previously been a more dramatic and musically-oriented event.

Interested in joining the Presby Players’ musical shows? Send an email to nlmusic@ptd.net.

The Presby Players’ “Holiday Extravaganza” will be held at 60 Sussex Street (Marsh Hall), First Presbyterian Church in Port Jervis on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door and $10 for students.

Pics: dancers - Ashantia Dicette and Morgan Frey

Singers: Charles Terrat and Donna Dale