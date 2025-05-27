It’s strawberry season

Milford United Methodist Church Hosts Annual Strawberry Festival – A Day of Community, Crafts, and Classic Treats!

The Milford United Methodist Church invites the community to its annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The church is located at 206 E. Ann Street.

This beloved event promises a delightful blend of outdoor and indoor fun for the whole family:

Outdoors: Stroll through a variety of vendors offering handmade crafts and unique flea market treasures.

Indoors: Browse the bake sale, enjoy some of Everett’s Homemade Ice Cream, sit with a cup of coffee or tea, and don’t miss our fan favorite—fresh strawberry shortcake available for purchase.

In addition to shopping and sweet treats, visitors can enjoy family-friendly music and kids’ activities throughout the day.

Milford United Methodist Church, a fixture in the community for nearly 200 years, will also be welcoming guests inside to explore its historic sanctuary and learn more about its mission to love boldly, serve joyfully, and lead courageously into the future.

Admission is free and all are welcome to join in the fun, food, and fellowship!

To obtain a vendor spot or for more information, please contact the church office at 570-296-6124.