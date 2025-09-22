Jefferson and ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ at the Historical Society

Thomas Jefferson presented the Declaration of Independence at the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society meeting on Sept. 21, 2025. Jonathan Kruk, Hudson Valley Master Storyteller, gave a passionate and informative portrayal of Thomas Jefferson and discussed how the Declaration of Independence came to be.

Kruk will be returning to the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. to present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Delaware Township Municipal Building at 116 Wilson Hill Road in Dingmans Ferry). Kruk gives a thrilling theatrical performance of the Washington Irving haunting classic. Staying true to the original tale, Kruk brings mystery and wit to life while giving voice to every character.