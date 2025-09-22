x
Jefferson and ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ at the Historical Society

Dingmans Ferry. Storyteller Jonathan Kruk presented the Declaration of Independence and will follow with “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Historical Society next month.

| 22 Sep 2025 | 01:17
Thomas Jefferson presented the Declaration of Independence at the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society meeting on Sept. 21, 2025. Jonathan Kruk, Hudson Valley Master Storyteller, gave a passionate and informative portrayal of Thomas Jefferson and discussed how the Declaration of Independence came to be.

Kruk will be returning to the Dingmans Ferry-Delaware Township Historical Society on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. to present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Delaware Township Municipal Building at 116 Wilson Hill Road in Dingmans Ferry). Kruk gives a thrilling theatrical performance of the Washington Irving haunting classic. Staying true to the original tale, Kruk brings mystery and wit to life while giving voice to every character.