Kindred Spirits Arts Programs concert to feature vocal and instrumental works by classical and American masters

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs will present flutist Allison Kiger, soprano Kathleen Echols, clarinetist Juan Esteban Martinez, and pianist Peter Adamczyk in a concert of vocal and instrumental works by Verdi, Bizet, Copland and Bernstein on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 at the Grey Towers Historic Site.

This concert is last one in the Summer Series and is dedicated to the memory of Kiger’s father, one of Milford’s most fervent champions, late Bill Kiger. The concert will occur under the open-air canopy of the pool pavilion at Grey Towers.

“I have known both Bill Kiger and his talented flutist-daughter for about three decades. A supremely generous human, Bill was engaged practically, in every worthwhile project in our town, initially also helping Kindred Spirits. Allison was performing for us as early as in 2004, including collaborations with my violinist-son, Eugene. I am delighted to have Allison back during our anniversary season and to dedicate the concert to the memory of her father,” said Yosif Feigelson, artistic director of Kindred Spirits Arts Programs.

Tickets

Tickets $30 sold at the door or in advance on Eventbrite.com. Space is limited, please buy tickets early.