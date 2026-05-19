Kindred Spirits Arts Programs presents classical guitarist Ben Lougheed

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs (KSAP) will present classical guitarist Dr. Ben Lougheed (https://benlougheed.com/) Saturday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. at The Columns in Milford.

The concert is a fund-raiser to support KSAP’s 25th season of bringing music to the community including master classes to area schools. The event includes the performance and drinks and appetizers both inside and outside Milford’s historic gem, The Columns.

About Dr. Ben Lougheed

Dr. Lougheed is an accomplished performer and educator. He’s an advocate for music in the community, having founded the Florida Guitar Festival and the Tallahassee Chapter of Classical Revolution. This music outreach organization produced dozens of concerts that showcased the talents of over 150 performers and became a fixture in the local music scene. His debut album, “Baroque Legacies,” intertwines music by celebrated Baroque composers with contemporary pieces. Dr. Lougheed holds a Bachelor of Music in guitar performance from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University and earned his Master of Music and Doctor of Music degrees at Florida State University. He performs on a handmade double-top guitar by German luthier Antonius Muller.

“Dr. Lougheed creates dramatic and lyrical music that engages audiences,” said Yosif Feigelson, KSAP co-founder and Artistic Director. “His performance will be a real treat.”

Tickets:

There are two ways to participate in the KSAP 25th season celebration: purchase a $100 per person ticket to the June 13 event; or donate $300 and receive one ticket to the June 13 event and one complimentary ticket to each of the four 2026 summer concerts at Grey Towers Pool Pavilion ($150 tax deductible).

If you cannot join KSAP for its 25th Season Celebration, please consider a donation that will help KSAP continue bringing music to Milford.

Please use the following link to purchase tickets or donate: https://shorturl.at/84P0a.