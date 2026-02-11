‘Love, Actually?’ premieres Feb. 14

This Valentine’s Day, Cupid shoots his flaming arrow down to Earth looking for love – but in so many places? The Presby Players, ever the creative bunch, have interpreted Cupid’s intent a bit more broadly than usual this year.

The show’s title “Love, Actually?” implies that love doesn’t only happen among people. We go gaga for our pets, our favorite ice cream flavors, certain cities and even pianos, to name a few of the subjects lovingly celebrated in this musical revue.

If you’re more of a die-hard Valentine’s Day romantic, there are plenty of beautiful songs about friends and lovers as well although sometimes a melody sung sweetly can contain some pretty wacky lyrics. Intrigued? Come see the show! “We’ve been doing our Valentine’s Day show for at least 10 years, and the audiences [really] look forward to it,” says Sandy Stalter, musical director.

In short, “Love, Actually?” is a musical tribute to love presented by a singing and dancing cast who joyfully remind us that there is still love and humor in the world.

“Love, Actually?” is directed by Sandy Stalter and choreographer Melissa Thomas.

“Love, Actually?” will hit the stage on Saturday, 60 Sussex St. (Marsh Hall), First Presbyterian Church in Port Jervis on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults at the door and $10 for students.

Interested in joining the Presby Players’ musical shows? Email nlmusic@ptd.net.