Join the Grey Towers Heritage Association for an enlightening Lunch & Learn session on Feb. 21, “Grey Towers Gardens: Past and Projecting Forward”, which delves into the rich history and landscape of the Grey Towers National Historic Site. Discover the lasting legacy of two generations of the Pinchot family and learn about the ongoing preservation work led by the U.S. Forest Service.

The session will explore the original Victorian-era park-like landscape designs crafted by James Pinchot and the innovative gardens of Cornelia Bryce Pinchot. Cornelia collaborated with renowned landscape architects including William Bottomley and Rose Standish Nichols.

“We’ll highlight how Cornelia Pinchot’s garden designs became an integral part of the family’s life and continue to inspire visitors today,” said Don Allen, GTHA Board Member and event host.

The featured speaker is Elizabeth Hawke, former Landscape Curator for the U.S. Forest Service at Grey Towers National Historic Site and the current Facilities Manager at Grey Towers NHS.

The Lunch & Learn will take place at Forest Hall, 214 Broad St. in Milford. Tickets for the program are $15 for members, $20 for the general public, and $10 for students.

Guests are welcome at 11:00 a.m. and programs start promptly at 11:30 a.m. with a delicious hot lunch and good conversation after the presentation.

Purchased at https://shorturl.at/kiCT4 or at the event. Please note the lecture space at Forest Hall is only accessible via a one-flight staircase. There is no elevator or ramp access available at this time.

GTHA is dedicated to supporting the Forest Service in conservation efforts and building community through a wide array of events, seasonal museum/mansion tours and historic preservation. For more information, log onto www.greytowers.org.