On Thursday, July 31, the Tusten Theatre will be alive with the sound of Mambo Jazz Party, trumpeter Jonathan Powell’s high-octane ensemble.

The group - which includes local trombone player, Ryan Keberle (who last seen at Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) with his trio Reverso in April 2025) - exquisitely balances compositions by Herbie Hancock, Joe Henderson, Lee Morgan and Eddie Palmieri, against Latin Jazz inspired originals. They incorporate the ancestral legacies of mambo, rumba, and the cha cha, and the full throttle nature of descarga and comparsa, with the kind of charismatic musicality that can revitalize legendary Jazz standards.

MAMBO JAZZ PARTY is Jonathan Powell, trumpet; Jeremy Powell, sax; Ryan Keberle, trombone; Manuel Valera, keyboards; Alex “Apolo” Ayala, bass; Camillo Molina, drums; and Marcos Torres, congas

Technically elite, fluent in several kinds of music, and having earned the reputation as a consummate musician and scorching soloist, Powell’s career has encompassed rock, funk, pop, salsa, Jazz and Latin Jazz. As a sought-after sideman in New York City, Powell has performed with Eddie Palmieri, Arturo O’ Farrill, Darcy James Argue, Maria Schneider’s Orchestra, Miguel Zenon, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Oscar Hernández, Gregorio Uribe, and Pedro Giraudo. Log onto www.jonathanpowell.net for more information.

DVAA, the artistic home in the Upper Delaware Valley and Sullivan Catskills Region, gives artists platforms to share their voice, fund local creatives and cultural organizations through the Arts Council of Sullivan County. We welcome all, from near or far who seek a supportive place to be creative, be connected, and be inspired.

Performances take place at the Tusten Theatre, 210 Bridge Street in Narrowsburg, N.Y.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults ($20 DVAA Members) and Door tickets are $30 for adults ($25 DVAA Members). Free admission for children under 12. The box office/concession opens 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets may be purchased by calling (845) 252-7576 or online at delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.

