‘Meet me in Milford’

’Tis the season” to celebrate with friends and family. The Milford Theater is bringing you “comfort and joy” as they sing everyone’s most beloved Christmas songs to make the holiday “merry and bright.”

Director and choreographer Joseph Ambrosia and Musical Director and accompanist Sandy Stalter are no strangers to the Milford stage. From “Into the Woods” and “All Shook Up,” they have combined their considerable artistic talents to bring a holiday special jam-packed with such holiday classics as “I’ll be home for Christmas,” “Baby it’s Cold Outside,” ”What’re you doing New Years?” “Sleigh Ride,” and so much more.

The cast consists of six highly talented Milford theater returning performers: Alex Miller, Shannon Felletter, David Xavier, Christina Devine, Noelle Vallario - and for the first time, Ambrosia will be part of the cast, as well.

The impetus for the show is the close, almost family-like relationship among the cast members. They have been rehearsing intensely for weeks, and many knew each other from previous shows at the theater. The show is unscripted which makes the close friendship of the cast more important.

The show is loosely about a group of friends traveling to a Pocono-type chalet to celebrate Christmas Eve together on a snowy night in Milford. The place is like a winter wonderland - but as they get caught up in the delight of reuniting with each other at this most wonderful time of the year, the snow begins to pile up. Yes, it’s cold outside, and we wonder if any of them will be able to be home for Christmas.

The show is a vehicle for the cast to express their own feelings at Christmas. Ambrosia asked the actors to suggest some of their favorite songs and they did so enthusiastically. One of Stalter’s favorites is the lesser known, “The Man with the Bag” - a swing tune about Santa. Stalter will be playing the theater’s grand piano which will exponentially enhance the live music. She has been playing Christmas shows for at least 20 years in the area.

“It never gets old,” she said. “The artists have created a warm and enjoyable Christmas Eve to share with the audience.”

That sentiment is echoed by Milford’s Artistic Director, Beth O’Neil.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Joey Ambrosia and Sandy Stalter again and this incredible cast,” O’Neil said. “What I love about this show is that it’s set in Milford and brings all the favorite holiday classics and traditions right here onto the Milford Theater stage. There is something in this show for everyone and we hope to celebrate with you all.”

Performances are Saturday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St. Tickets are available at https://shorturl.at/Zc12J.