Milford Theater wins ten Philadelphia BroadwayWorld awards

Milford Theater, located at 114 E Catharine Street in Milford, Pennsylvania, has received ten Philadelphia BroadwayWorld awards. The awards recognize Milford Theater as favorite local theater, along with honors for its 2024 fall production of “A Few Good Men” and its 2025 spring production of “Into the Woods. The recognition reflects the work of the theater’s creative teams, cast members, and the patrons who fill the seats each season.

Now celebrating five years in the 2026 season, the Milford Theater continues its spring and summer schedule with live entertainment through August:

May 16: David Clark’s “All About Joel,” a Billy Joel tribute show, 8 p.m.

May 23: Andy Gross, comedian and magician, “Are You Kidding Me?”, 8 p.m.

May 30: Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band, 8 p.m.

June 6: Movie screening of “Grease” (1978) with film commentator John DiLeo, 7 p.m.

June 7: Movie screening of “Victor/Victoria” (1982) with John DiLeo, 4:00 p.m.

June 13: Parrotbeach, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Summer Kickoff Party, 8 p.m.

July 18, 19, 25, 26: “Annie, the Musical.”

August 1, 2, 8, 9: “Annie, the Musical.”

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. The box office is open every Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy pre-fixe dining before the show

Before any show, three local restaurants offer theater pre-fixe dining, each a short walk from the theater. Select one appetizer, one entree, and one dessert, and make it out before the show.

Bar Louis at the Hotel Fauchere offers a theater pre-fixe for $48 per person. Appetizer choices include French Onion Soup, Caesar Salad, and Mussels. Entree choices include Roasted Chicken, Seafood Tagliatelle, Wagyu Burger, and Ravioli. Dessert choices include Cheesecake and House-Made Ice Cream or Sorbet.

La Posada offers a theater pre-fixe for $40 per person. Appetizer choices include Puffy Chicken Tacos, Guac and Chips, and Shrimp Aguachile. The main course features tacos (3 per order) with fillings including Mahi Mahi, Pumpkin Blossom, Pastor Cauliflower, Tacos Al Pastor, Celestun Shrimp, and Cochinita. Guests may also choose a burrito (Chicken, Brisket, or Shrimp) or fajitas (Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Cactus). Dessert choices include Churros and Flan.

Tom Quick Inn offers a Theater pre-fixe for $35 per person. Starter choices include TQ Chowder, Caesar Salad, House Salad, Calamari, and Shrimp Cocktail. Entree choices include Braised Short Rib, Salmon, Gnocchi Pesto, and Chicken Parmesan with a choice of pasta. Dessert is Mini Cannolis.

All three restaurants add a 20 percent gratuity for parties of six or more. Notify your server of any allergies before ordering.

Reservations for Bar Louis at the Hotel Fauchere, La Posada, and Tom Quick Inn are available at TheMilfordTheater.com/dining.