Music for the Week

Saturday, Oct.11

Saturday offers a full day of entertainment in Milford and beyond.

At 2 p.m., Ciro Patti takes the stage at the Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E Harford St., Milford), filling the afternoon with live acoustic favorites in a cozy setting.

By evening, Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road, Milford) welcomes the high-energy outfit Frankie Goes to Dollywood at 6:30 p.m., a band that creatively reimagines pop and rock icons like Duran Duran, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston through an Americana-country lens.

Later, at 8 p.m., The Milford Theatre (114 E Catharine St., Milford) hosts Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute, the most acclaimed U2 tribute band in North America, known for capturing both the look and sound of the legendary Irish group.

For those who want to keep moving into the night, the SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry) hosts a DJ Dance Party at 9 p.m. to close out the night with nonstop beats.

Sunday Oct. 12

At 2 p.m., Sean O’Flynn returns to the Historic Dimmick Inn with his acoustic singer-songwriter set, while The QT Trio brings their lively energy to Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road, Greentown). Meanwhile, at 2:30 p.m., the Blue Emerald Band takes over Back Road Brewing Co., rocking the afternoon with crowd-pleasing ‘70s and ‘80s classic and southern rock hits from the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, John Mellencamp, and the Allman Brothers.

Friday, Oct. 17

Friday brings a diverse lineup across the region. At 6 p.m., singer-songwriter Hannah Noel showcases her eclectic mix of pop, rock, folk, and country from the ‘70s through today at Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E Harford St., Milford).

At the same time, Jam Room Brewing Company features The Vierling Duo, a laid-back indie folk-rock act with roots in Scranton and Philadelphia.

Also at 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing Co. hosts Pistachio Bathtub, a funky three-piece delivering classic rock jukebox favorites with a touch of rhythm and blues.

For something interactive, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill at 8 p.m. for karaoke.

And if comedy is more your speed, the Silver Lake Tavern (228 Silver Lake Road) presents a live comedy show featuring Stuttering John of Howard Stern fame, followed by live music from Billy Spanton to round out the evening.

Send upcoming musical event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.