Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 22

Vera & The Force kick off Saturday night with a 6:30 p.m. set at Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road), bringing a full-throttle mix of classic and Southern rock with country favorites, covering everything from Fleetwood Mac and the Doobie Brothers to Janis Joplin and Springsteen.

Later at 8 p.m., Nowhere Slow takes the stage at The Milford Theater (114 E. Catherine St.) for a night packed with crowd-pleasing hits from across the decades. The energy carries into the late night with a 9 p.m. DJ Dance Party at Sidestreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court), keeping the floor moving with another round of dance-ready tracks.

Sunday, Nov. 23

Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.) hosts a full afternoon of live music starting at 12 p.m. with a solo set from Justin Cole, offering an easygoing soundtrack for a relaxed Sunday. At 2:30 p.m., Jon Zanger, a local favorite known for his one-man-band versatility, keeps the day rolling with an upbeat mix spanning folk, pop, country, late-’50s classics, and modern hits.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Eve brings two big shows, starting with Classic Revolution Band at 6 p.m. at Wallenpaupack Brewing (73 Welwood Ave., Hawley), setting the tone for the holiday with their seasoned rock sound. At 6:30 p.m., Vinyl Tap turns up the volume at Back Road Brewing with a high-energy, female-fronted tribute to the golden era of ‘80s and ‘90s rock. Their powerhouse renditions of Pat Benatar, Blondie, Joan Jett, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, and more make this a must-see night of anthems and nostalgia.

Friday, Nov. 28

Log Tavern Brewing (309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2) starts Friday at 6 p.m. with Adam Tidridge, who blends originals and covers spanning classic rock, alternative, and modern pop, a dynamic mix from the front man of Wasting Yesterday. At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing hosts That 70’s Project, a lively rock revival band celebrating the biggest hits of the 1970s, complete with rich harmonies and plenty of dance-worthy favorites from artists like Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Van Morrison, and The Doors. The night wraps up at 8 p.m. with karaoke at Sidestreet Bar & Grill, giving everyone a chance to grab the mic and join the fun.

