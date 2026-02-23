Music for the Week

Saturday, February 28



The Historic Dimmick’s Inn (101 E Earford St., Milford) welcomes John Pabst for a night of entertainment starting at 5 p.m.

No Promises brings their alternative rock set to Back Road Brewing (248 Old Milford Rd, Milford), with all your favorite sing-alongs of the 90s and 2000s, beginning at 6:30 p.m.<br />



Sunday, March 1

Frank Porcelli brings his melodies to the brunch crowd at The Historic Dimmick’s Inn starting at 12 p.m.

Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Rd, Greentown) welcomes Southwest Wisconsin’s favorite cover band, High Mileage, playing 80s rock to modern pop, starting at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Dylan Little brings his acoustic renditions of rock, folk, and pop from Bob Dylan to the Eagles and Coldplay at Back Road Brewing.



Tuesday, March 3

From 6 p.m., Karaoke takes the stage at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry) for a night of fun.

Wednesday, March 4

The Signature Saloon (600 Main St.) hosts their Music City-style Open Mic, welcoming musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds to the stage starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Jive Bar & Lounge (319 Broad St, Milford) hosts their Jive Jam Session starting at 7 p.m., featuring sounds by John Bendy!

Friday, March 6

Dan Engvaldsen brings his acoustic sounds to Jam Room Brewing Company beginning at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the Rated R Band brings their classic rock three-part harmonies to Back Road Brewing, covering rock, funk, blues, soul, and more!

And at 8 p.m., SideStreet Bar & Grill wraps up the week with another round of karaoke.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.