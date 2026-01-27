Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 31

At The Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Hartford St., Milford), Ciro Patti delivers a solo set starting at 5 p.m.

At Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Pond Road), Two Taboo brings their electric duo selections to the stage at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the five-piece Fred Zeppelin Band brings your favorites to life, covering David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin (of course), and more at Back Road Brewing Company (248 Old Milford Rd., Milford).

Sunday, Feb. 1

Jam Room Brewing welcomes Dan Engvaldsen for an afternoon of tunes starting at 2 p.m., while the Leslie Toth Duo, featuring multi-instrumentalist Leslie Toth and guitarist Teddy Young, shares their interpretations of classic and contemporary blues-inspired material beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing.

At 4 p.m., The Magical Mystery Doors take the stage at The Milford Theater (114 E. Catharine St., Milford). The band reimagines hits from The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors through creative mashups and medleys that connect songs across catalogs.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Enjoy a Tuesday night karaoke session at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry), starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5

Fox N Hare Brewing Co. (46 Front St.) hosts a pop-up event benefiting the Port Jervis Food Pantry, starting at 6 p.m., and featuring live music by Darian Rivera and the Land of the Silver Jets. At 7 p.m., Jeremy Langdale brings his acoustic prowess to Jive Bar & Lounge (319 Broad St., Milford).

Friday, Feb. 6

Jay Luke brings his sounds to Jam Room Brewing at 6 p.m., while The DeLear Brothers deliver their unique blend of acoustic rock, folk, and traditional Irish tunes at Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2).

At 6:30 p.m., Sussex County–based honky-tonk country group The Poor Horseman brings high-energy favorites from Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, George Strait, Dwight Yoakam, David Allan Coe, Roger Miller, Jerry Reed, Kenny Rogers, and more to Back Road Brewing.

At 8 p.m., wrap up the night with karaoke at SideStreet Bar & Grill.

