Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 3

Kick off your Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road) with The Clique, serving up throwback hits from Blondie to ZZ Top, plus favorites from Prince, Journey, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and more.

Sunday, Jan. 4

New Jersey’s Nikki Briar brings her high-energy country rock to Back Road Brewing Company starting at 2:30 p.m.

Later on, Zac Lawless takes the stage at Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road, Greentown) at 5 p.m., delivering a soulful blend of acoustic blues, folk, and funk.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Looking for midweek fun? Head to SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry) at 6 p.m. for their always-popular karaoke night.

Friday, Jan. 9

Solo musician Dan Engvaldsen performs his favorite jams at Jam Room Brewing Co. starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Pennsylvania’s own Dead Man’s Hand brings the party with a mix of SRV, ZZ Top, punk, and plenty of danceable tunes to Back Road Brewing.

Wrap up the night in the spotlight at SideStreet Bar & Grill, where karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m.

