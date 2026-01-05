Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 10

The Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.) welcomes an acoustic set by John Stanley for dinner entertainment starting at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., The Arborline brings their folk-rock–focused jams to Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road), while at 6:30 p.m., The CruZadors bring the party to Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road), playing high-energy classics from the ’60s through the ’90s.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Enjoy brunch at the Dimmick’s Inn with the soundtrack of Joe Borris starting at 12 p.m. Then, at 2:30 p.m., head to Back Road Brewing to hear Warwick, NY–based singer-songwriter Rob Canillo and his wife perform an Americana-inspired set.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Unleash your inner rock star at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Singmans Court) during their favorite karaoke night, starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Jam Room Brewing welcomes the indie folk-rock duo The Vierling Duo to the stage starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., The Smokehouse Allstars bring their six-piece lineup of tri-state veteran performers to Back Road Brewing, playing a mix of rock, country, blues, and more. Then, at 8 p.m., if you’re craving the spotlight, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill to take the mic during karaoke night.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com