x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Music for the Week

Pike County, Pa /
| 05 Jan 2026 | 03:25
    The CruZadors will hit the Back Road Brewing Co. stage in Milford on Sat. Jan. 10.
    The CruZadors will hit the Back Road Brewing Co. stage in Milford on Sat. Jan. 10. ( Photo provided)

Saturday, Jan. 10

The Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.) welcomes an acoustic set by John Stanley for dinner entertainment starting at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., The Arborline brings their folk-rock–focused jams to Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road), while at 6:30 p.m., The CruZadors bring the party to Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road), playing high-energy classics from the ’60s through the ’90s.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Enjoy brunch at the Dimmick’s Inn with the soundtrack of Joe Borris starting at 12 p.m. Then, at 2:30 p.m., head to Back Road Brewing to hear Warwick, NY–based singer-songwriter Rob Canillo and his wife perform an Americana-inspired set.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Unleash your inner rock star at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Singmans Court) during their favorite karaoke night, starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Jam Room Brewing welcomes the indie folk-rock duo The Vierling Duo to the stage starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., The Smokehouse Allstars bring their six-piece lineup of tri-state veteran performers to Back Road Brewing, playing a mix of rock, country, blues, and more. Then, at 8 p.m., if you’re craving the spotlight, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill to take the mic during karaoke night.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com