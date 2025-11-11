Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 15

The night starts with Jason Merill bringing his singer-songwriter charm to the historic Dimmick Inn (101 E Harford St.) at 5 p.m., a cozy kickoff for anyone easing into the weekend.

Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road) turns things up at 6:30 p.m. with No Direction, the Jersey crew known for fun, upbeat, vocally driven earworm favorites that jump across six decades of rock, pop, and country. Their specialty is the stuff other bands skip, which makes them the unexpected guardians of your mixtape classics.

Over at the Milford Theater (114 E. Catherine St.) at 8 p.m., another showing of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” takes the stage, the timeless American play that walks through daily life, love, marriage, and mortality in Grover’s Corners. Sidestreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court) keeps the energy high at 9 p.m. with a DJ dance party to wrap your Saturday.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Sunday opens with Andrew Tirado setting the tone at Dimmick’s Inn at 12 p.m., offering a relaxed midday set perfect for brunch or a slow afternoon. The Milford Theater brings a 2 p.m. matinee of “Our Town,” giving anyone who missed the evening performance another chance to experience the beloved classic. Back Road Brewing picks things back up at 2:30 p.m. with The Clique Trio delivering three straight hours of danceable hits from Blondie and Prince to Def Leppard, Pat Benatar, and all the irresistible 80’s rock favorites from the MTV era.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Back Road Brewing Co. hosts a 5:30 p.m. acoustic evening in support of Greater Pike’s Walt Edwards Ashenfelter Fund for the Performing Arts Scholarship, free and open to the public with optional donations. The lineup features a rotating cast of local talent performing classic folk rock, pop, and Irish ballads, including John Curtin, Marc Von Em, Mark Ferguson, Maryanne Ford, Don Holocher, Robert Kopec, Eric Langberg, Lenny Miller, Scott Palermo, Charles Reynolds, and Mike Zimmerman, creating a warm, community-driven night of music.

Friday, Nov. 21

Back Road Brewing jumps into the weekend at 6:30 p.m. with a high-energy trio powering through southern rock and blues, putting their own spin on favorites by the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and more. Sidestreet Bar & Grill keeps the Friday momentum going at 8 p.m. with karaoke, opening the floor for all the local voices ready to take the mic.

