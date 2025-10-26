Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 1

Starting at 5 p.m., the Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E Harford St., Milford) welcomes Justin Cole for a solo performance, perfect for a relaxed start to the night. Over at Back Road Brewing (248 Old Milford Road) at 6:30 p.m., The Rated R Band takes the stage with a high-energy show that defies the boundaries of “classic rock.” Known for their powerhouse vocals, tight three-part harmonies, and diverse repertoire that spans rock, funk, blues, soul, country, and pop, their performance guarantees something for everyone. The night wraps up at 9 p.m. at the Sidestreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry), where you can dance the night away to crowd-favorite tracks during the DJ Dance Party.

Sunday, Nov. 2

At noon, the Historic Dimmick Inn hosts Joe Borris for a live set that pairs perfectly with a laid-back afternoon. Later, at 2:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing features The Arborline, a Hudson Valley folk-rock trio known for their rich vocal harmonies and thoughtful arrangements. Trading lead vocals among guitar, mandolin, and bass, their sets blend classic folk and rock with original songs, creating an engaging, organic sound rooted in harmony and authenticity.

Friday, Nov. 7

Friday brings an eclectic night of live performances and community entertainment. At 6 p.m., Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E Harford St., Bldg 2, Milford) hosts Lily of the Valley, a bluegrass trio from New York’s Catskills whose lively mix of traditional bluegrass, Americana, and country keeps audiences singing along and tapping their feet.

Over at Back Road Brewing at 6:30 p.m., Reny & The Strange, an energetic, female-fronted rock and reggae band, deliver an upbeat and danceable set that spans decades of hits. Meanwhile, at 8 p.m., Sidestreet Bar & Grill turns up the fun with Karaoke Night, inviting locals to take the mic. For those looking for something theatrical, the Milford Theater (114 E. Catherine St.) presents “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder at 8 p.m., a timeless exploration of love, life, and mortality often hailed as the greatest American play ever written. The Milford Theater Bar opens one hour before showtime, offering wine, beer, cocktails, and concessions to complete the experience.

