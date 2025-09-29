Music for the Week

Saturday, Oct. 4

Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E Harford St., Bldg. 2, Milford) kicks things off at 12 p.m. with their Oktoberfest, an all-day festival featuring beer, wine, food, polka music, contests, local vendors, and family-friendly fun.

Later in the evening, Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road, Milford) hosts its 3rd annual Brewtoberfest at 6:30 p.m., complete with beer, brats, games, and live music from OC5.

At 8 p.m., the Milford Theater (114 E Catharine St., Milford) presents Blockbusters Live: A Concert Experience, showcasing hits from beloved films like Grease, Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, Footloose, and more. To close out the night, Sidestreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Ct., Milford) keeps the energy high with a DJ dance party that runs late into the night.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Sunday brings a more laid-back vibe. At 2:30 p.m., Dylan Little returns to Back Road Brewing Co. with his acoustic set, covering favorites across rock, folk, and pop. Expect familiar sounds from Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Coldplay, John Denver, CCR, Journey, Zac Brown Band, Zach Bryan, and many more.

Friday, Oct. 10

Friday offers a diverse mix of styles. At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing Co. hosts an evening of R&B, blues, soul, and swing with the trio of Bobby Crawford on keyboard and vocals, Steve Tanczyn on percussion, and Jack Kowet on saxophone. The night continues at 8 p.m. with the MDK Trio live at Silver Lake Tavern (228 Silver Lake Road, Milford), adding more great music to cap off the evening.

