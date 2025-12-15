Music for the Week

Saturday, Dec. 20

Saturday brings a full slate of holiday cheer and nightlife around Milford, starting at 2 p.m. with “Meet Me in Milford: A Holiday Spectacular” at the Milford Theater (114 E. Catharine St., Milford). This festive variety show blends live music, dance, and beloved seasonal songs, all wrapped in the charm of Christmastime in Milford. An acoustic vibe follows at 5 p.m. when John Stanley performs a solo set at the Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Hartford St., Milford). The evening turns upbeat at 6:30 p.m. as County One brings classic cover favorites from the ’60s onward, think Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Toto, Blondie, and more, to Back Road Brewing Company (248 Old Milford Road, Milford). Holiday magic returns for another showing of “Meet Me in Milford” at 8 p.m. back at the Milford Theater, before the night wraps up with a high-energy DJ Dance Party at 9 p.m. at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Ct., Milford).

Sunday, Dec. 21

Brunch pairs perfectly with live music as Jason Merrill kicks off an afternoon set at 12 p.m. at the Historic Dimmick Inn. Holiday fans can catch another viewing of “Meet Me in Milford: A Holiday Spectacular” at 2 p.m. at the Milford Theater. The day rounds out at 2:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing Company, where Milford’s own local favorite John Curtain performs original arrangements of rock and pop classics, delivering a familiar yet fresh take on crowd-pleasing songs.

Tuesday, Dec. 23

SideStreet Bar & Grill hosts Karaoke Night starting at 6 p.m. Whether you’re belting out rock anthems, pop hits, or country classics, the stage is open for anyone ready to unleash their inner rockstar.

Friday, Dec. 26

Live music fills Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E. Hartford St., Bldg. 2, Milford) with Cassidy Rain performing acoustic folk, rock, blues, and old-style country at an early evening set, featuring a mix of originals and covers. At 6:30 p.m., Roxon takes over Back Road Brewing Company with a five-piece cover band sound spanning classic rock, rock ’n’ roll, dance, pop, southern rock, and touches of country, pulling from fan favorites like The Beatles, ZZ Top, Billy Joel, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Stapleton, and more. The night closes with another round of karaoke fun at 8 p.m. at SideStreet Bar & Grill, keeping the party going well into the evening.

